DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 303.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,416 shares during the period. DocuSign makes up 0.4% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of DocuSign worth $31,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,039,000 after purchasing an additional 22,581 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,245,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,649,000 after purchasing an additional 659,014 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,320,000 after purchasing an additional 25,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total value of $1,765,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,637 shares of company stock valued at $11,536,815. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $5.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $272.53. 32,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,745,236. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.49 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a PE ratio of -323.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $278.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.98.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

