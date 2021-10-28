Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Shares Gap Down to $80.40

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $80.40, but opened at $77.46. Docebo shares last traded at $77.07, with a volume of 201 shares traded.

DCBO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Docebo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -296.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.60.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $25.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.23 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Docebo Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cat Rock Capital Management LP lifted its position in Docebo by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 3,185,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,363,000 after acquiring an additional 652,604 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Docebo by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 925,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,906,000 after acquiring an additional 92,971 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Docebo by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 675,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,975,000 after acquiring an additional 118,566 shares in the last quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Docebo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,272,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Docebo by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 135,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,886,000 after acquiring an additional 21,483 shares in the last quarter. 27.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

