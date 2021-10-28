Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,186 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $71,000. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.13. The company had a trading volume of 646,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,804,670. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $241.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.42.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

