Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Buys 265 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. MSCI makes up 2.1% of Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in MSCI were worth $10,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MSCI by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,671,000 after buying an additional 55,624 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of MSCI by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,123,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

NYSE:MSCI traded up $13.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $650.40. 4,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,883. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $627.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $550.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.32 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $336.03 and a 1 year high of $667.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.62 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.05, for a total value of $1,510,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,254,214. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSCI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.14.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.