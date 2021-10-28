Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Acquires 418 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 1.6% of Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,977,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,404,804,000 after purchasing an additional 131,150 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,959,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,572,657,000 after purchasing an additional 332,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,856,264,000 after acquiring an additional 259,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,192,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,166,587,000 after acquiring an additional 215,805 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,712,941,000 after acquiring an additional 881,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.48.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 402,715 shares of company stock worth $148,388,461. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MA traded down $2.37 on Thursday, hitting $333.35. 241,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,792,124. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.