Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Has $47.67 Million Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN decreased its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,961 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $47,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INFO. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in IHS Markit by 262.8% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 362,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,116,000 after purchasing an additional 262,845 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in IHS Markit by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in IHS Markit by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,828,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,002,000 after buying an additional 37,343 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit stock opened at $128.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $78.64 and a 12-month high of $130.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.15 and its 200 day moving average is $112.89. The company has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a PE ratio of 81.95 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

INFO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

