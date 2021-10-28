Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Grows Stock Position in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,031,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,159 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned about 3.48% of Duluth worth $21,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Duluth during the first quarter worth $366,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Duluth by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,875,000 after acquiring an additional 55,788 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Duluth by 2.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Duluth by 72.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 19,495 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Duluth by 17.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 202,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 30,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Duluth stock opened at $14.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.85. Duluth Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.06.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $149.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.73 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 4.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DLTH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Duluth in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

