Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Acquires Shares of 105 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 105 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 51.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd increased its position in Alphabet by 475.6% in the first quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 3,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,098,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.3% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,875,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total transaction of $49,622.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,720.00, for a total value of $130,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 532,451 shares of company stock valued at $528,366,645. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $3.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,931.62. 9,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,443. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,812.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,593.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,514.62 and a 52 week high of $2,982.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,129.77.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

