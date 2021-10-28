DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) Major Shareholder Purchases $27,218.70 in Stock

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) major shareholder Lp 22Nw purchased 8,895 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $27,218.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lp 22Nw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Lp 22Nw acquired 80,971 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $251,010.10.

On Thursday, August 12th, Lp 22Nw acquired 3,657,950 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $14,595,220.50.

On Thursday, August 5th, Lp 22Nw bought 1,555,610 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $6,844,684.00.

DRTT stock remained flat at $$3.07 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,332. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $261.98 million, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 2.71.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $41.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.45 million. Equities research analysts predict that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DRTT. National Bankshares lifted their target price on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.75 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRTT. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Mak Capital One LLC lifted its position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 8,637,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,691,000 after purchasing an additional 336,600 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 9.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,678,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after purchasing an additional 326,505 shares during the last quarter. 22NW LP lifted its position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 2.7% in the second quarter. 22NW LP now owns 8,465,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,188,000 after purchasing an additional 226,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 590.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 122,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments.

