Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) traded down 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $50.12 and last traded at $50.27. 3,839,002 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 2,565,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.60.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.26 and a 200 day moving average of $64.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 4.6% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth about $53,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 426.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter worth about $306,000.

