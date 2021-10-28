Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 890 Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,615 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.61% of Hingham Institution for Savings worth $16,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Port Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 4.2% in the first quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 159,535 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $45,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 4.3% in the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,087 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,562 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 17.6% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. 38.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HIFS opened at $348.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $329.42 and its 200-day moving average is $307.60. Hingham Institution for Savings has a fifty-two week low of $200.88 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

