Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 7,423 Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,004,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,423 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.28% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $17,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBW. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 250.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 34,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $595,107.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider J. Christopher Hurt sold 31,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $593,823.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 188,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,497,395.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 107,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,722 over the last three months. 14.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BBW opened at $15.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.99. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.43.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.63. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $94.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experience. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

