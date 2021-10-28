Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 724,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 265,885 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Codexis were worth $16,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDXS. FMR LLC grew its stake in Codexis by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,837,000 after buying an additional 187,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Codexis by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Codexis by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 937,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,449,000 after buying an additional 68,282 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Codexis during the 1st quarter valued at about $487,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Codexis by 232.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 45,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDXS opened at $33.42 on Thursday. Codexis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $34.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.32 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.19.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $25.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.04 million. Equities research analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CDXS shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Codexis from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

In other Codexis news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $169,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $558,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

