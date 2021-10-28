Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $17.87 Million Stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 19.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 474,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,876 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $17,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 14.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,978,000 after purchasing an additional 127,768 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 603,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 86.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 132.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 558,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,810,000 after purchasing an additional 317,932 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 51.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 87,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 29,755 shares during the period.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $300,653.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,016.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $206,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,485 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,437. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NOVA opened at $42.46 on Thursday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $57.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 2.00.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 128.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NOVA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.61.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

