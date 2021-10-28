Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $15.98 Million Holdings in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,829,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 108,740 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in TrueCar were worth $15,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,228,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,448,000 after purchasing an additional 981,452 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 119,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 53,926 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRUE opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.63 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.07. TrueCar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $6.25.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $65.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.83 million. TrueCar had a net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. Equities research analysts predict that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRUE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research lowered shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of TrueCar from $5.25 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

In other TrueCar news, CEO Michael Darrow bought 64,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $251,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,104.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Buce sold 10,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $49,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

