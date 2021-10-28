Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,328,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,093,447 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.00% of Comstock Resources worth $15,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,584,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,873 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $14,290,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,408,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,258 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,149,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 761.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 969,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 857,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $10.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $11.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.60.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $343.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.05 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 31.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. US Capital Advisors raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.84.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

