Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 7,406 Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,391,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of CECO Environmental worth $17,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 41.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 13.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 25,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

Shares of CECE opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.39. The stock has a market cap of $243.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.00, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $9.47.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $78.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 0.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Pollack purchased 7,630 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $52,494.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,046.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

CECO Environmental Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CECE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE).

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.