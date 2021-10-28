Digix Gold Token (DGX) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.53 Million

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. During the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digix Gold Token has a total market cap of $3.64 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digix Gold Token coin can currently be purchased for $48.79 or 0.00079394 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00049411 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.84 or 0.00208035 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.55 or 0.00098539 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 78,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,635 coins. Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Digix Gold Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

