Digital Locations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLOC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Digital Locations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLOC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,900 shares, an increase of 3,215.9% from the September 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,335,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DLOC opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. Digital Locations has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.12.

Digital Locations Company Profile

Digital Locations, Inc operates as an early stage developer and acquirer of cell tower sites for 5G services. It intends to develop a portfolio of cell tower sites to help meet the demand of 5G networks. The company was founded on August 25, 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA.

