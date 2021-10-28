Digital Locations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLOC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Digital Locations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLOC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,900 shares, an increase of 3,215.9% from the September 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,335,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:DLOC opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. Digital Locations has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.12.
Digital Locations Company Profile
Recommended Story: Trade War
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Locations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Locations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.