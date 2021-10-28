Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 354,100 shares, a decrease of 72.8% from the September 30th total of 1,300,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of DBGI stock opened at $3.03 on Thursday. Digital Brands Group has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.92.

Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Digital Brands Group stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC owned 0.11% of Digital Brands Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Brands Group, Inc provides apparel under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates as a digitally native vertical brand that sources products from third-party manufacturers and sells directly to the end consumer through its websites, as well as through its wholesale channel in specialty stores, select department stores, and own showrooms.

