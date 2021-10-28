DIGG (DIGG) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.24 Million

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One DIGG coin can currently be bought for $56,669.34 or 0.92553750 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DIGG has a total market cap of $28.55 million and $1.24 million worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DIGG has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00069500 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00070721 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.49 or 0.00095529 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,282.04 or 1.00087337 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,154.37 or 0.06785016 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002537 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 504 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

