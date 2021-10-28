Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

DTGI stock remained flat at $$0.11 during trading on Thursday. 372,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,695. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14. Digerati Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Digerati Technologies Company Profile

Digerati Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing cloud telephony services. Its services include fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services. The company was founded by Arthur L. Smith on December 17, 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

