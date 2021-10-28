Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
DTGI stock remained flat at $$0.11 during trading on Thursday. 372,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,695. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14. Digerati Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.39.
Digerati Technologies Company Profile
See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?
Receive News & Ratings for Digerati Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digerati Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.