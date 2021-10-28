DEXTools Price Tops $0.48 on Major Exchanges (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. During the last week, DEXTools has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. DEXTools has a total market cap of $48.36 million and approximately $922,426.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEXTools coin can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00000784 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DEXTools alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00049418 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005147 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.76 or 0.00206289 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.58 or 0.00098593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About DEXTools

DEXTools is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,953,255 coins and its circulating supply is 100,328,833 coins. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io . DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

DEXTools Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEXTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEXTools and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.