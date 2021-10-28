Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,252,065 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,742 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.63% of Devon Energy worth $124,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,381,741 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,178,743,000 after purchasing an additional 460,138 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $523,932,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,297,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $388,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413,309 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,865,022 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $375,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 227.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,727,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $371,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $39.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 220.07, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $41.98.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -488.89%.

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.