Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €21.80 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.80 ($25.65) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DTE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €28.80 ($33.88) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €23.31 ($27.42).

DTE opened at €16.25 ($19.12) on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($21.33). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €17.69 and a 200-day moving average price of €17.37.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

