Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.50.
DPSGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup upgraded Deutsche Post from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.
Shares of Deutsche Post stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $62.57. 30,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,969. Deutsche Post has a one year low of $44.04 and a one year high of $72.04. The company has a market capitalization of $77.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.09 and a 200 day moving average of $65.82.
Deutsche Post Company Profile
Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.
