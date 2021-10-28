Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.50.

DPSGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup upgraded Deutsche Post from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of Deutsche Post stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $62.57. 30,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,969. Deutsche Post has a one year low of $44.04 and a one year high of $72.04. The company has a market capitalization of $77.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.09 and a 200 day moving average of $65.82.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $23.46 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Deutsche Post will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

