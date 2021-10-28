Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY)

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Worldline in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Worldline stock traded down $5.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.93. 55,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,472. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.24. Worldline has a 12-month low of $31.87 and a 12-month high of $50.86.

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

