Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 7.68%.

Shares of DB traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.97. 223,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,604,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $15.34. The company has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.06.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,719 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.65.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

