Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers easyJet (LON:EZJ) Price Target to GBX 720

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its target price decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 720 ($9.41) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EZJ. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 927 ($12.11) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on easyJet from GBX 595 ($7.77) to GBX 535 ($6.99) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 855 ($11.17) price target on easyJet in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital cut their price target on easyJet from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 680 ($8.88) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, easyJet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 802.83 ($10.49).

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 615.40 ($8.04) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 723.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,561.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.66 billion and a PE ratio of -2.06. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 459.04 ($6.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31).

In other easyJet news, insider Stephen Hester acquired 73,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 690 ($9.01) per share, with a total value of £503,700 ($658,087.27). Insiders have purchased 73,041 shares of company stock worth $50,399,746 in the last ninety days.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

