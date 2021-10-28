Deutsche Bank AG Sells 986 Shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Triple-S Management were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Triple-S Management by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Triple-S Management by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Triple-S Management by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Triple-S Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GTS opened at $35.16 on Thursday. Triple-S Management Co. has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $35.91. The company has a market cap of $836.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day moving average is $27.44.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.38). Triple-S Management had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

