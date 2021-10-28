Deutsche Bank AG Sells 1,045 Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 4,428.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $21.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.28. Change Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.79 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.59, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $867.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.57 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Change Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.