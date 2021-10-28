Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Position in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) by 83.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,535 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Veoneer were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNE. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veoneer by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,313,000 after acquiring an additional 63,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Veoneer by 17.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VNE shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Veoneer to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $31.30 in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Danske lowered shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Veoneer from $31.25 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.27.

VNE stock opened at $35.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Veoneer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.64 and a 1-year high of $40.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 2.45.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.05. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 25.99% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. The firm had revenue of $391.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veoneer Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

