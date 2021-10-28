Deutsche Bank AG Raises Holdings in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) by 167.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,514 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.13% of Ovid Therapeutics worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $316,000. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,417,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,500 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 175.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 585,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 373,312 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. 49.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OVID opened at $3.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.37 million, a P/E ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.78. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $4.80.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OVID. Zacks Investment Research raised Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ovid Therapeutics from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

