Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 6,335 Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.05% of IDEAYA Biosciences worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDYA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 167.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the first quarter worth $44,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 51.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. 64.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $21.58 on Thursday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $828.74 million, a PE ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day moving average of $22.22.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 84.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $8.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 million. On average, analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 10,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $250,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,816.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $264,270.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,641.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,616 shares of company stock valued at $626,445. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.11.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.