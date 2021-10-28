Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 3,235 Shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) by 11.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Cue Biopharma were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cue Biopharma by 998.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 990.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

In other news, CEO Daniel R. Passeri purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.72 per share, with a total value of $50,048.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anish Suri sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $304,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CUE opened at $12.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.43. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The company has a market cap of $382.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.63.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 56.84% and a negative net margin of 802.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Cue Biopharma Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.