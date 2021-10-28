Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 98.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552,794 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at about $5,707,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 119.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 13,886 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 241,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at about $19,008,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 4.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $36,762.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

TNL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

NYSE TNL opened at $53.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.93. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $68.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.42 and its 200 day moving average is $58.60.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.79 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is -127.66%.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

