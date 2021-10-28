Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stake in Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) by 54.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,764 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.11% of Golden Star Resources worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 135.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 10,748 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 49.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 31.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN GSS opened at $2.91 on Thursday. Golden Star Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $336.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.83.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Golden Star Resources had a positive return on equity of 129.79% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $64.39 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Golden Star Resources Ltd. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

GSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Star Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Scotiabank cut shares of Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Star Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.05.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. engages in gold mining and exploration activities. It owns and operates the Wassa and Prestea mines situated in Ghana. The firm also operates through the following segments: Wassa, Bogoso or Prestea, Other, and Corporate. The company was founded by David A. Fennell on May 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.