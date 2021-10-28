Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stake in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Noodles & Company were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDLS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,310,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,911,000 after purchasing an additional 61,094 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,022,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,760,000 after purchasing an additional 26,610 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 628,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after purchasing an additional 310,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 51,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 440,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 25,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company stock opened at $12.26 on Thursday. Noodles & Company has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1,224.78 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $125.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 15,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $208,091.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 69,626 shares of company stock worth $903,684 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NDLS. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

