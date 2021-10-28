Deutsche Bank AG Has $375,000 Stock Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCY. OLD Republic International Corp acquired a new position in Mercury General in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,254,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 684.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 198,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,068,000 after purchasing an additional 173,160 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 2,027.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,715,000 after purchasing an additional 167,926 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 76,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 281.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 103,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 76,052 shares during the last quarter. 39.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCY opened at $55.57 on Thursday. Mercury General Co. has a 52-week low of $39.48 and a 52-week high of $67.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.68 and its 200-day moving average is $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.38.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $959.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.52 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.67%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

