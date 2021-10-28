Deutsche Bank AG Has $366,000 Stake in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,065 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.07% of REX American Resources worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REX American Resources stock opened at $86.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.76 million, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.11. REX American Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $68.07 and a 12-month high of $116.86.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The energy company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.37. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $195.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.00 million. Analysts expect that REX American Resources Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut REX American Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

