Deutsche Bank AG Has $347,000 Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 218,935 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Estates Inc. NY raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 16.2% during the second quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 100,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 33.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 12,779 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at $427,000. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.0% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 213,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the second quarter valued at $12,950,000.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Shares of ALSN opened at $32.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.88.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALSN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.