Deutsche Bank AG Has $345,000 Stock Position in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.07% of Triple-S Management worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,743,000 after purchasing an additional 27,125 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Triple-S Management by 161.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 11,798 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Triple-S Management in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Triple-S Management by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Triple-S Management by 3.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GTS opened at $35.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Triple-S Management Co. has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $35.91.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. Triple-S Management had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 4.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

