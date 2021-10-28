Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Holdings in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,431 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.09% of Sierra Bancorp worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSRR. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 16.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 14.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 23.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 5.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. 53.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Shares of BSRR opened at $24.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $380.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.26. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $29.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.56.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 12.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.93%.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.