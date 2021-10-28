Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stake in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Waterstone Financial were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 25.2% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 143,674 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 28,955 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 310.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,386 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 38,877 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 12.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 45,550 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the second quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 32.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,237 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 12,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of WSBF stock opened at $20.45 on Thursday. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.03. The company has a market cap of $514.09 million, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.18. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 28.39%. Equities research analysts expect that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

Waterstone Financial Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

