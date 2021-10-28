DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,351,386 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,900 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $85,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 61,111 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 52,645 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.57.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $56.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.86 and a 200 day moving average of $63.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $43.95 and a one year high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

