Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dell Technologies Inc. is a provider of information technology solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Client Solutions, Enterprise Solutions Group and Dell Software Group. Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products, notebooks as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of Client Solutions hardware. ESG segment includes servers, networking and storage as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of ESG hardware. DSG segment includes systems management, security software solutions and information management software offerings. Dell Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas. “

DELL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. OTR Global raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.82.

DELL stock traded down $1.82 on Wednesday, hitting $108.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,600,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,550. The stock has a market cap of $82.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $58.88 and a 1 year high of $115.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.32.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $591,785.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 77,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total transaction of $8,523,208.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 433,642 shares of company stock worth $43,205,901. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,033,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 41.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 10.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 11.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 79,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after buying an additional 8,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

