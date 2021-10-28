Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 151.76% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $168.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.05 million. On average, analysts expect Delek Logistics Partners to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DKL stock opened at $49.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.31. Delek Logistics Partners has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $51.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 2.91.

In other news, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total value of $44,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at $847,936.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,959 shares in the company, valued at $531,966.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Delek Logistics Partners stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) by 192.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 158,557 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.80% of Delek Logistics Partners worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 10.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Delek Logistics Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

