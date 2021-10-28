Deeper Network (DPR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $78.24 Million

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. One Deeper Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0989 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Deeper Network has a market capitalization of $78.24 million and $4.01 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001737 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 39.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00069697 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00070891 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.65 or 0.00094409 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,148.03 or 1.00145720 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,141.81 or 0.06783279 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 790,906,186 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

