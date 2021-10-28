DecentBet Trading Up 11.1% Over Last Week (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One DecentBet coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. DecentBet has a total market cap of $489,726.54 and $303.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DecentBet alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00050236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005753 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.82 or 0.00210256 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.18 or 0.00098791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

Buying and Selling DecentBet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DecentBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DecentBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.