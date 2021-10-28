Deanne Rhynard Sells 15,000 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) insider Deanne Rhynard sold 15,000 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $405,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Deanne Rhynard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Deanne Rhynard sold 15,000 shares of OLO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $405,300.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Deanne Rhynard sold 15,000 shares of OLO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $503,850.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Deanne Rhynard sold 15,000 shares of OLO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $501,750.00.

OLO stock opened at $26.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.35. Olo Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on OLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OLO. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in OLO during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,406,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in OLO during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in OLO during the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in OLO during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in OLO during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,796,000. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

